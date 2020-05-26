JANESVILLE—A Beloit man wanted in connection with a May 16 shooting in Beloit now faces an attempted homicide charge in the case, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Isaiah K. Evans, 25, is charged with first-degree attempted intentional homicide, three counts of recklessly endangering safety and being a felon in possession of a firearm after he allegedly shot Denzen Jones, 37, of Beloit, in front of a home in the 1200 block of Keeler Avenue.
Beloit police responded to the area and discovered three houses on Keeler Avenue had been struck by gunfire.
It appears Evans and Jones were exchanging gunfire in the Keeler Avenue neighborhood.
During the investigation of the shooting, police viewed security camera footage from one of the homes that allegedly shows Jones removing a firearm from his waistband and pointing it towards the intersection of Keeler and Dewey while it appeared that multiple shots were being fired in Jones’ direction, the complaint said.
In an interview with police, Jones identified Evans from a photo lineup, also telling an investigator that Evans allegedly “shot him over a girl,” the complaint said.
Evans is not in custody and is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about Evans can call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
