JANESVILLE—A 24-year-old Beloit man tied to past gun violence in Rock County who was arrested for allegedly shooting at two people on Nov. 3 in Beloit now faces multiple felony charges, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Jaquczeas A. Wiggins was arrested by Beloit police on Nov. 3 for allegedly shooting from a vehicle into another vehicle at the intersection of Wisconsin and Henry avenues in Beloit.
After speaking to witnesses, Beloit police shifted their investigation to a gas station on Shopiere Avenue.
A review of security camera footage at the gas station appeared to show Wiggins entering the convenience store before noticing another man before attempting to conceal his identity from the other man, the complaint states.
The man left the gas station in a GMC Yukon SUV with a woman and drove north on Prairie Avenue. Wiggins got into a Chrysler 200 shortly after and also heading north on Prairie Avenue, the complaint said.
A woman, who was a passenger at the time of the shots fired incident, told police that she and the man were driving west on Keeler towards Wisconsin Avenue before stopping and heading north on Wisconsin Avenue.
At the intersection on Wisconsin and Henry, the woman said she saw a Chrysler 200 traveling west on Henry. When the window of the vehicle roll down she saw Wiggins, the complaint stated.
The woman told police she heard a “pop” and then heard something hit the windshield.
A bullet hole on the Yukon was found at the top of the windshield on the driver’s side as part of the police investigation.
Wiggins is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a repeater, first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a repeater with use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felony as a repeater. He remains in custody at the Rock County jail on a $100,000 cash bond. Wiggins is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 15 for a preliminary hearing, court records show.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, in a prior plea agreement with the district attorney’s office, Wiggins was sentenced by Branch 6 Judge John Wood to five years of probation for his role in the June 20, 2020 shooting at the Blu Astor Cabaret in the Town of Rock. The charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Court records show Wiggins and another suspect, 28-year-old Damont D. Green of Beloit, claimed self-defense in shooting at one another in the parking lot of the gentlemen’s club. Green was sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Wiggins also allegedly was involved in a June 4, 2020 shooting incident that injured a woman in the 1200 block of Randall Street in Beloit.