BELOIT—A Beloit man convicted in connection with a 2016 homicide in the Town of Turtle was arrested on Monday night in Beloit after a report of gunfire near Wisconsin and Keeler avenues, the Beloit Police Department announced on Tuesday.
Officers responded to the area at around 9:56 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired when a witness reported seeing a man running on Spruce Street while armed.
An officer in the area found Marcus A. Clay, 34, who matched the witness description.
While the Beloit officer was with Clay, another witness reported a suspicious vehicle at Glen and Bayliss that was registered to Clay, the department said.
Assistance from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office was requested and a K9 unit arrived on scene. The K9 unit tracked the scent from the vehicle to Spruce Street where a firearm was recovered, police said.
Clay was arrested on possible charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and a Wisconsin Department of Corrections probation violation.
“The City of Beloit Police Department is incredibly grateful for the support of those who spoke up and shared information,” said Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles. “Together, we make the Beloit community safer.”
In January of 2016, Clay was arrested along with Jamal I. Sharief, 32, relating to the Jan. 8, 2016 shooting death of Cassini Hill, 29, who was shot 11 times in a vehicle and left for dead in the 1200 block of Colley Road in the Town of Turtle.
Clay was originally charged with first-degree intentional homicide, but accepted a plea agreement for the felony charge of harboring or aiding a felon. For the reduced charge, Clay was sentenced to three years in prison with four years of extended supervision.
Sharief was convicted on the charge of second-degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision on Dec. 22, 2016, according to Rock County Circuit Court records.
Wisconsin Department of Corrections (WDC) inmate transfer information shows Clay was released on extended supervision on Oct. 2, 2018. Sharief remains in custody at the Redgranite Correctional Institution.
Clay’s arrest on Monday night in Beloit comes over a year after he was shot on July 16, 2020 in the 1000 block of Harvey Street in what police at the time determined to be a targeted shooting incident.