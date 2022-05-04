01STOCK_ROCK_SHERIFF03

TOWN OF MAGNOLIA - A 51-year-old Beloit man died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday and two other people were injured, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred around 12:34 p.m. on State Highway 213 near County Road B.

Sheriff's deputies as well as personnel from the Orfordville Police Department, Footville Fire Department and the Janesville Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

It was determined a 2006 Toyota was westbound on County Road B and failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection with Highway 213 and collided with a southbound 2002 Saturn on Highway 213.

A 19-year-old Janesville man who was driving the Toyota was transported for medical attention as was a minor passenger in his vehicle.

Highway 213 was closed for about two hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

The incident is still under investigation