featured hot Beloit man killed, two injured in two-vehicle crash Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email May 4, 2022 May 4, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TOWN OF MAGNOLIA - A 51-year-old Beloit man died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday and two other people were injured, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.The crash occurred around 12:34 p.m. on State Highway 213 near County Road B.Sheriff's deputies as well as personnel from the Orfordville Police Department, Footville Fire Department and the Janesville Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.It was determined a 2006 Toyota was westbound on County Road B and failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection with Highway 213 and collided with a southbound 2002 Saturn on Highway 213.A 19-year-old Janesville man who was driving the Toyota was transported for medical attention as was a minor passenger in his vehicle.Highway 213 was closed for about two hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.The incident is still under investigation Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rock County Sheriff's Office Fatal Orfordville Police Department Footville Fire Department Janesville Fire Department State Highway 213 Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Town of Beloit teen accused of repeated sexual assault of a child Janesville woman accused of ninth OWI offense Ventriloquist/comedian Jeff Dunham coming to Beloit Beloit Serta employees to move to Janesville in phases Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime