BELOIT - A 31-year-old Beloit man was injured when suspected fired a gun at him on Milwaukee Road Friday evening.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office received a report of a shooting at about 9:38 a.m. Friday. The Beloit Police Department and Beloit Fire Department personnel also responded to the scene. Investigations indicated two vehicles were westbound on Milwaukee Road near the bridge over the Turtle Creek when one vehicle pulled up along side the other. Two suspects were in one car and several shots were fired from that vehicle into the victim's vehicle. The victim was able to turn around to go east on Milwaukee Road while the suspects fled westbound.
The victim pulled onto Leeson Park Road and called 911. He was taken to a local hospital.
Law enforcement assisted by a K-9 unit recovered several bullet shell casings and some marijuana. Milwaukee Road was closed for three hour as the scene was investigated.
No suspect descriptions were provided.
Anyone with information about this crime can call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-363-7463