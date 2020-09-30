ROCKFORD - A Beloit man was indicted by a Winnebago County grand jury on charges of armed violence and drug charges.
Marcus Freeman, 41, was indicted on charges of armed violence, possession with intent to deliver ecstacy, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and resisting an officer.
On Sept. 5, Illinois State Police and the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department were conducting a roadside check and stopped Freeman and another man, Quion Goins, 41, of Zion, Illinois near the intersection of Route 2 and Gardner Street in South Beloit. Freeman reportedly pulled a u-turn to avoid the roadside check and when he was pulled over, he attempted to flee on foot.
Goins faces a charge of manufacture of a controlled substance.
Freeman is scheduled to appear in Winnebago County Circuit Court on Oct. 2.