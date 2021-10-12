hot Beloit man identified as Town of Beloit fatal crash victim Austin Montgomery Austin Montgomery Author email Oct 12, 2021 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TOWN OF BELOIT - The victim who died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in the Town of Beloit has been identified by the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office.Daniel R. Beeler, 67, of Beloit, was named by the medical examiner's office as the man who died following a crash at around 11:15 p.m. in the area of South Paddock Road and West Spring Creek Road.Beeler's vehicle went off the roadway and first responders found a white 1997 Ford Escort in the tree line north of the intersection.Speed was believed to be a factor in the crash, authorities said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Town Of Beloit Fatal Crash Medical Examiner West Spring Creek Road Paddock Road Austin Montgomery Author email Follow Austin Montgomery Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now DNA evidence tested brings new charge against Beloit man in 2016 child sex assault Beloit woman sentenced for intoxicated fatal crash South Beloit bald eagle death by vehicle strike prompts call to action Beloit woman charged with child abuse Apple Hut neighbor arrested after vehicle window damaged Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime