vehicle_crash_stock
TOWN OF BELOIT - The victim who died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in the Town of Beloit has been identified by the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office.

Daniel R. Beeler, 67, of Beloit, was named by the medical examiner's office as the man who died following a crash at around 11:15 p.m. in the area of South Paddock Road and West Spring Creek Road.

Beeler's vehicle went off the roadway and first responders found a white 1997 Ford Escort in the tree line north of the intersection.

Speed was believed to be a factor in the crash, authorities said.