TOWN OF BELOIT - John V. Tharp, 87, of Beloit has been identified as the victim of a fatal traffic crash last week, according to a news release from the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office.

The crash occurred in the 2200 block of West Creedy Road in the Town of Beloit and was reported to authorities at or about 2:52 p.m. Feb. 2. Tharp passed away at a local hospital on Feb. 7.

Additional testing is underway at this time.

This death remains under investigation by the Town of Beloit Police Department and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.