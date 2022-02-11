featured hot Beloit man identified as fatal crash victim Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Feb 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TOWN OF BELOIT - John V. Tharp, 87, of Beloit has been identified as the victim of a fatal traffic crash last week, according to a news release from the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office.The crash occurred in the 2200 block of West Creedy Road in the Town of Beloit and was reported to authorities at or about 2:52 p.m. Feb. 2. Tharp passed away at a local hospital on Feb. 7.Additional testing is underway at this time.This death remains under investigation by the Town of Beloit Police Department and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rock County Medical Examiner Fatal Crash West Creedy Road Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now School board approves Fruzen principal's resignation Indiana man sentenced for shooting at Beloit bar in 2019 BMHS wrestler West wins Big 8 as freshman Man shot in Beloit early Thursday Mother of three remembered for her kind heart Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime