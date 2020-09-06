A Beloit man was arrested Saturday for his fourth OWI.
At 1:46 a.m. Saturday a deputy from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office stopped a green 1996 Dodge Ram on W. B-R Townline near S. Edgewater Drive for a speeding violation.
The driver, identified as Jonathon W. Blaxill, 30, of Beloit, appeared lethargic and was slurring his speech. Blaxill admitted to consuming alcohol prior to the stop, was asked to exit the vehicle and subsequently refused field sobriety testing.
Blaxill was taken into custody for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated (4th Offense) which is a felony, and transported to the Rock County Jail for further testing.
At the jail, Blaxill refused a legal blood draw and a search warrant was drafted to obtain
a sample of his blood. Blaxill was also cited for the speed violation and held pending an initial appearance in Jail Court on Tuesday.