JANESVILLE – Nearly five years have passed since the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old Beloit man at a local bar. On Tuesday, the Beloit man accused in his death entered a plea in the case in Rock County Circuit Court.
Michael E. Joseph, 33, entered a no contest plea to the charge of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon in the shooting death of Tony Payne on Aug. 31, 2016 at a bar in the 1300 block of E. Grand Avenue in Beloit.
The plea comes as Joseph’s case had remained pending in the Wisconsin court system for years. Joseph was originally charged with first-degree intentional homicide prior to the plea agreement with the Rock County District Attorney’s Office.
Charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as a repeater, carrying a concealed weapon as a repeater, carrying a handgun where alcohol is consumed/sold as a repeater and felony bail jumping as a repeater were dismissed but read-in to the court record, with Branch 7 Judge Barbara McCrory able to consider the dismissed charges at sentencing later this fall.
Defense attorney Michael Murphy said Tuesday the no contest plea stems from the fact that Joseph’s level of intoxication on the fateful night prevented him from accurately recalling the incident, but Murphy noted that his client “has no doubt” the state could convict him.
Homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison with five years post-release supervision and a $25,000 fine.
Payne was shot and killed in the parking lot of the bar at around 11:38 p.m. The criminal complaint against Joseph states Payne was shot three times in the abdomen, left wrist and right thigh. The criminal complaint shows Payne noticed Joseph in the bar, with Payne telling a witness he had to leave shortly after noticing Joseph. As Payne was in the parking lot a witness reportedly saw Joseph shoot Payne three times. Payne later died of his injuries on Sept. 1, 2016.
After the shooting, Joseph remained on the run from authorities before turning himself in to Beloit police in January of 2017.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 28 before McCrory.