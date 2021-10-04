JANESVILLE—A Beloit man, charged in 2019 with multiple drug and gun offenses following a lengthy Rock County Sheriff’s Office investigation, is set to enter a plea in the case, according to Rock County Circuit Court records.
{p dir=”ltr”}Cheoncello M. Grady, 39, was charged with with manufacture/delivery of cocaine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of narcotics, possession of THC, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a short-barreled shotgun or rifle. He was originally arrested on Aug. 5, 2019 in South Beloit.
{p dir=”ltr”}Grady was the subject of a drug dealing investigation on June 27, 2019, at a home in the 1900 block of Wisconsin Avenue in the Town of Beloit. Multiple drug sales in Beloit and Rockford were allegedly observed by law enforcement, the criminal complaint states, with Rockford Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) agents assisting Rock County authorities.
As part of the investigation, multiple search warrants were executed at homes across the Stateline Area allegedly tied to Grady, according to the complaint. In the search of a storage unit in the 1400 block of Gayle Drive in the Town of Beloit, officers allegedly found a short barrel shotgun and four shotgun shells.
In a separate search of a home in the 1800 block of Cleveland Street, officers allegedly recovered over $28,245 in cash throughout the home. In a search of Grady’s vehicle outside of a family member’s home in Beloit, officers recovered $12,134 in cash along with a small amount of cannabis, the complaint said.
He was released from custody on a property bond on Sept. 4, 2019.
The case has been on the cusp of moving forward for years, so much so that past trial dates had been set but then saw continuances be requested, court records show.
On Sept. 29, Grady appeared virtually for a final pretrial hearing. A plea hearing is set for Oct. 29 before Rock County Branch 7 Judge Barbara McCrory, with Grady waiving his right to a jury trial.