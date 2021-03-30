BELOIT—A Beloit man faces his sixth operating while intoxicated (OWI) offense after officers found him asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle on March 22 at a pharmacy parking lot in Beloit, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Journee R. Weathers, 41, was allegedly observed rummaging around behind an employee-only area of the pharmacy before exiting and sitting in his Chevrolet Impala in the parking lot, the complaint said.
When officers contacted him, Weathers was initially asleep and unresponsive to officer commands. Field sobriety tests were conducted in which Weathers allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, per the complaint.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.