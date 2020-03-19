BELOIT -- A Beloit man faces an armed robbery charge following an alleged incident on March 15 at a store in the 2700 block of Milwaukee Road, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Michael W. Parker, 36, is charged with armed robbery after it was reported Parker stole two sound speaker bars and a queen-sized mattress, the complaint said. A loss prevention associate told police that he believed Parker was armed after he reached for the small of his back when he was confronted, according to the complaint.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.