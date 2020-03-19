BELOIT -- A Beloit man faces an armed robbery charge following an alleged incident on March 15 at a store in the 2700 block of Milwaukee Road, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint. 

Michael W. Parker, 36, is charged with armed robbery after it was reported Parker stole two sound speaker bars and a queen-sized mattress, the complaint said. A loss prevention associate told police that he believed Parker was armed after he reached for the small of his back when he was confronted, according to the complaint.

