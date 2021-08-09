JANESVILLE—A Beloit man who allegedly sold cocaine laced with fentanyl while children were present faces multiple charges following a long-term narcotics investigation, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Terion R. Quince, 35, was allegedly observed selling amounts of the laced cocaine multiple times between April 1 and April 5 in Beloit, the complaint states. Multiple children were observed to be in a vehicle at the time the transactions took place, the complaint said. One of the sales also allegedly occurred within 900 feet of Converse Elementary School in Beloit.
Quince faces two counts of delivery of cocaine possession with intent to deliver near a school as a repeater, three counts of felony bail jumping, three counts of delivery of cocaine as a repeater; two counts of neglecting a child specified harm did not occur as a repeater and delivery of a schedule one or two narcotics as a repeater.