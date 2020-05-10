JANESVILLE — A Beloit man faces multiple charges related to a gunfire report on May 6 in Beloit, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Martin J. Leon, 30, is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon as a repeater, negligent handling of a weapon as a party to a crime and possession of THC as a repeater after officers responded to the the area of Liberty Avenue and 11th Street on May 6 for a gunfire complaint.
Leon was arrested along with two juveniles at a home in the 1000 block of 10th Street, according to Beloit police.
Police recovered a tan 12 gauge shotgun at the home that had been reported stolen in September of 2017 in Davenport, Iowa. A second shotgun also was recovered at the home, the complaint said.
Court records indicate Leon was convicted in April of 2016 of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to three years in prison and five years extended supervision.
