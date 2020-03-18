A Beloit man faces a gun charge following a traffic stop on March 16 near Summit and Chapman in Beloit, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Stacy L. McShan, 49, is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon after a Beloit officer stopped him for a suspected impaired driving traffic stop and allegedly located a firearm under the driver's seat, the complaint said.
McShan was arrested on operating while intoxicated (OWI) second offense following an investigation.
In January of 1994, McShan was convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in Rock County, court records show.
