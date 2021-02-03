BELOIT—A Beloit man faces his fourth operating while intoxicated (OWI) charge following an alleged drunk driving arrest in Beloit on Jan. 28, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Keith C. Carter, 44, was involved in a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Summit Avenue and Eclipse Boulevard. Carter had struck a tree and officers observed alleged signs of intoxication and conducted field sobriety tests, the complaint said.
Court records indicate Carter had a revoked driver’s license and three prior convictions of OWI from February of 2006, November of 2011 and January of 2018.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.