JANESVILLE — A Beloit man has been charged following a brief chase in Janesville on May 24, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Valic A. Gritzmaker, 21, was allegedly seen running a red light at the intersection of East Milwaukee Street and South Main Street. Gritzmaker was eventually stopped on River Street where he was taken into custody.
A .9 millimeter handgun with a round in the chamber was found in the vehicle during a search by officers, according to the complaint.
He is charged with attempting to flee, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.