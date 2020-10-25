JANESVILLE — A Beloit man who allegedly stuffed nearly an ounce of marijuana down his pants in an attempt to conceal it from Rock County Sheriff's deputies during an Oct. 13 traffic stop faces drug charges, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Deon L. Smith, 26, was stopped by a deputy in the 1600 block of Copeland Avenue after finding a temporary license plate was not associated with the SUV Smith was driving, the complaint said.
The deputy observed a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the car and initiated a search. During a search of the vehicle, multiple pills were recovered along with trace amounts of marijuana, a scale, small plastic bags and money, the complaint states.
After completing a pat-down of Smith, the deputy asked Smith to remove the marijuana from his pants and he complied. Smith removed a package of marijuana that weighed 24 grams.
During the search, two women arrived at the scene and Smith attempted to get the money to the women by throwing it, but the money caught the wind and blew a large amount of cash on the ground.
The money was collected and totaled $1,260, the complaint said.
Smith is charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of narcotic drugs and possession of THC.