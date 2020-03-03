JANESVILLE — A Beloit man faces drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday in Beloit resulted in officers allegedly recovering crack cocaine and over $3,000 in cash, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Darius M. Floyd Jr., 22, was stopped by Beloit police in the area of Prairie and Woodward avenues. During a search of Floyd and the vehicle, officers recovered $3,865 in cash and multiple baggies of a substance believed to be crack cocaine, the complaint said.
Floyd is charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
