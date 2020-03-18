JANESVILLE—A Beloit man who was allegedly responsible for selling heroin that caused multiple overdoses in Janesville now faces multiple felony charges, according to a Rock County Circuit Court records.
Marcus J. Causey, 34, allegedly traveled to Ohio from Rock County every two weeks to pick up large quantities of heroin, the complaint said.
Causey was first identified as an alleged heroin dealer in Rock County in November of 2019, according to the complaint. The complaint does not state when the drug overdose occurred.
Janesville police responded to two overdoses in July of 2019; one on Dec. 20, 2019; and others on Jan. 5 and Jan. 26 at a home in the 300 block of Madison Street in Janesville, the complaint said. Subjects interviewed by police allegedly identified Causey as the dealer via his street nickname of “Oso” as having provided the heroin that cause the overdoses, the complaint said.
During a later investigation, Causey allegedly sold heroin and crack cocaine to an individual in the 1100 block of St. Lawrence Avenue in Beloit on March 2. A test came back with a positive result for fentanyl and crack cocaine, the complaint said.
On March 12, authorities conducted a traffic stop on Causey near Highway 81/Milwaukee Road and Interstate 39/90. During a search, a package of 324 grams of suspected heroin was located inn Causey possession, the complaint said.
In the investigation that followed, authorities searched a residence where Causey stayed in the 800 block of Hackett Street and found a 9 millimeter handgun along with 11 grams of THC, 14 grams of heroin and 1 gram of MDMA.
Causey faces 10 felony counts including: five counts of manufacture/deliver heroin and five counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Court records show Causey was convicted in June of 2005 for aggravated discharge of a firearm and delivery of THC in October of 2008. Both convictions originate in Winnebago County, Illinois.
