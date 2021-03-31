BELOIT—A Beloit man faces multiple charges after he allegedly fled from a Rock County Sheriff’s deputy on March 28 and crashed near Burton and Madison, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Troy A. Gladney Sr., 48, reportedly fled from a deputy who tried to stop him near Ridgeland and Elm Street. Gladney was traveling at about 80 mph before crashing into an SUV.
During a search following the crash, the deputy found a large sum of money on Gladney’s person along with a small glass pipe and 1.58 grams of suspected crack cocaine, the complaint said.
Gladney faces charges of attempting to flee as a repeater, possession of cocaine as a repeater second offense, second-degree recklessly endangering safety as a repeater, operating a motor vehicle while revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater.