JANESVILLE – A Beloit man faces charges related to the alleged repeated sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl for “about a year,” according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Tyrone Ferguson, 43, is charged with repeated sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography after the girl’s mother allegedly found videos of the assaults on his phone, the complaint said.
The girl’s mother contacted Beloit police on June 27.
The incidents occurred at various homes the girl lived in across Beloit, the complaint shows. She told police that she was afraid of Ferguson because he allegedly had a gun.
Charges were filed against Ferguson on July 16 by the Rock County District Attorney’s Office.
