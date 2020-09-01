JANESVILLE—A Beloit man faces robbery charges after he allegedly stole a mountain bike from a victim on Aug. 28, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Andree L. Jones, 42, is charged with robbery with threat of force, disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping for the incident that allegedly occurred near the McDonald’s parking lot on State Street in Beloit, the complaint said.
The complaint notes that the bike was stolen because the victim allegedly owed money to Jones and a woman accompanying Jones.