JANESVILLE — A Beloit man faces felony charges after he allegedly stabbed another man on May 11 in Beloit, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Curtis R. Brown, 64, is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery and disorderly conduct after he allegedly stabbed a man multiple times in the 900 block of Third Street at around 11:16 p.m., the complaint said.
Beloit police responded to the area and found a man bleeding due to a puncture wound in his stomach and laceration on his head. The victim told police he was stabbed “for no apparent reason,” the complaint said.
