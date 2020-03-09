JANESVILLE – A Beloit man faces multiple drug charges following a multi-year investigation into alleged drug dealing in the City of Beloit, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Jamil T. Shaw, 26, was allegedly observed selling cocaine on multiple occasions in Beloit starting in November of 2018, according to the complaint filed on March 5.
Shaw faces two counts of manufacture/deliver cocaine, and three counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place.
