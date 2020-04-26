JANESVILLE — A Beloit man faces charges after a woman was bit on the neck and had a firearm pointed at her on Feb. 18, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Marquayl W. Laray, 23, faces charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, substantial battery domestic abuse, pointing a firearm at another domestic abuse and disorderly conduct domestic abuse.
Laray allegedly punched the woman in the face, bit her on the neck before the woman told police she blacked out and then observed Laray above her pointing a firearm at her, according to the complaint.
Charges were filed by the Rock County District Attorney’s Office on April 22.
