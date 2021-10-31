BELOIT—A Beloit man charged in connection with a lengthy Rock County Sheriff’s Office narcotics and gun investigation has pleaded guilty to charges in the case, according to Rock County Circuit Court records.
Cheoncello M. Grady, 39, who was arrested in South Beloit in August of 2019, was originally charged with with manufacture/delivery of cocaine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of narcotics, possession of THC, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a short-barreled shotgun or rifle.
As part of a plea agreement with the Rock County District Attorney’s Office, Grady pleaded guilty to two counts of manufacture/delivery of cocaine. The charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of THC were dismissed, but they were read into the court record. Charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a short-barreled shotgun were dismissed outright as part of the agreement.
Grady is set to appear next in court on Jan. 5 for sentencing before Rock County Branch 7 Judge Barbara McCrory.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, Grady was the subject of a drug trafficking investigation on June 27, 2019, at a home in the 1900 block of Wisconsin Avenue in the Town of Beloit. Multiple drug sales in Beloit and Rockford were allegedly observed by law enforcement, the criminal complaint states, with Rockford Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) agents assisting Rock County authorities.
As part of the investigation, multiple search warrants were executed at homes across the Stateline Area allegedly tied to Grady, according to the complaint. In the search of a storage unit in the 1400 block of Gayle Drive in the Town of Beloit, officers allegedly found a short barrel shotgun and four shotgun shells.
In a separate search of a home in the 1800 block of Cleveland Street, officers allegedly recovered over $28,245 in cash throughout the home. In a search of Grady’s vehicle outside of a family member’s home in Beloit, officers recovered $12,134 in cash along with a small amount of cannabis, the complaint said.