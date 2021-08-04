TOWN OF DARIEN - A 65-year-old Beloit man died Saturday due to injuries he receive in a two-motorcycle crash in Walworth County on July 17.
Dale Culver succumbed to his injuries, according to a news release from the Walworth County Sheriff''s Office.
The crash occurred at about 1:15 p.m. on County Highway M near Springwood Drive in the Town of Darien. According to the news release, Culver hit the back of a slower moving motorcycle that was ahead of him. Both Culver, and the other motorcyclist, Jeffrey Hutchinson, 63, of Beloit, fell to the pavement. Culver suffered a serious head trauma. Hutchinson had minor injuries, according to the news release. Culver was taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville.
Walworth County Sheriff's deputies, Darien Fire and Rescue, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Walworth County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene.