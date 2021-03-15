BELOIT—A Beloit man faces multiple charges after he allegedly struck a woman in the face and kicked her multiple times following a domestic disturbance on March 1 at a home in the 1600 block of Prairie Avenue, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Marvin D. Marshall, 27, allegedly struck the woman multiple times in the face, choked her and kicked her, the complaint said, following an argument. During the incident, the victim told police Marshall was also holding a 9 millimeter handgun, but said he did not point it at her or threaten her with it, the complaint states.
Marshall is charged with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.