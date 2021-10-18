hot Beloit man charged with robbery Austin Montgomery Austin Montgomery Author email Oct 18, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLE—A Beloit man who allegedly robbed another of $22 in cash has been charged with robbery, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.A man reported to Beloit police he was walking in the area of Porter and Hull avenues when a man approached him and told him to “give me what you got.”The victim said he was choked by the suspect and gave the man $22 in cash before striking the suspect to get away. The suspect fled the area in a red SUV with front-end damage, the complaint said.After reviewing photos of suspects, the victim identified Bernard E. Erwin, 45, as the man who robbed him.Erwin is charged with robbery with use of force, strangulation/suffocation and felony bail jumping. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Robbery Porter Avenue Beloit Police Rock County Circuit Court Austin Montgomery Author email Follow Austin Montgomery Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Rock County jury finds doctor negligent Beloit police investigating non-fatal shooting from early Saturday Beloit man charged in Shopiere Road crash Complaint: South Beloit woman charged in death of infant hid body for five days Beloit man arrested following robbery last Sunday Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime