JANESVILLE—A Beloit man who allegedly robbed another of $22 in cash has been charged with robbery, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.

A man reported to Beloit police he was walking in the area of Porter and Hull avenues when a man approached him and told him to “give me what you got.”

The victim said he was choked by the suspect and gave the man $22 in cash before striking the suspect to get away. The suspect fled the area in a red SUV with front-end damage, the complaint said.

After reviewing photos of suspects, the victim identified Bernard E. Erwin, 45, as the man who robbed him.

Erwin is charged with robbery with use of force, strangulation/suffocation and felony bail jumping.