BELOIT — A Beloit man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl multiple times since January of 2015 faces multiple felony charges following an investigation by the Beloit Police Department, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Allen D. Kiser, 34, is charged with first-degree child sexual assault with a child under the age of 13, repeated sexual assault of a child and exposing a child to harmful material.
Kiser allegedly assaulted the girl in 2015 and the abuse continued up until as recently as March 24 of this year, the complaint shows.