JANESVILLE—A Beloit man faces operating while intoxicated (OWI) and drug-related charges following a traffic stop on May 23 in the Town of Janesville, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Raif L. Hornagold, 35, was allegedly observed sleeping in a vehicle at a parking lot of business on West County Trunk A, with officers also spotting signs of drug use and drug paraphernalia, the complaint said.
Hornagold completed sobriety tests and was taken into custody by Janesville police. He is charged with OWI—third offense, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, possession of cocaine, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.