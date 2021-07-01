BELOIT — A Beloit man who was allegedly wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant has been charged with obstruction during his arrest in Beloit on June 23, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Dennis V. Crawford, 64, was wanted on a warrant for theft out of Winnebago County, Wisconsin after Beloit police recognized him in the area of Copeland and Wisconsin avenues, the complaint said.
Crawford was taken into custody and charged with obstructing an officer as a repeater and felony bail jumping as a repeater. The bail jumping charge stems from a burglary as a repeater charge in Rock County, court records show.