JANESVILLE - A Beloit man is accused of obstructing emergency responders who treated a woman following an apparent prescription medication overdose on Oct. 29 in Beloit, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Ricardo O. Lucero, 34, is charged with intentional obstruction of emergency or rescue workers and possession of drug paraphernalia following an emergency response to a home in the 2000 block of Pioneer Drive for an apparent overdose.
Lucero allegedly did not allow officers into the home after calling 911, with Beloit police having to enter the home by knocking down the door in order to begin emergency treatment for the woman, the complaint said.
The woman was transported to Beloit Memorial Hospital for treatment.