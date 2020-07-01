SOUTH BELOIT—A Beloit man is facing murder charges for his alleged role in the shooting death of an 18-year-old Janesville resident, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.
Davonte L. Hyler, 28, was served a warrant for six counts of first-degree murder while in custody at the Rock County jail in Janesville, Wisconsin on Wednesday.
Tyler was identified as a suspect in the shooting death of Jwan J. Lamon, the sheriff’s office said. Lamon’s body was found on April 14 in the 1600 block of Royce Avenue in Beloit. An autopsy by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office based in Rockford, Illinois, determined that Lamon died as a result of “multiple gunshot wounds.”
Investigators from the Beloit Police Department and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department determined that Lamon was shot days earlier on April 9 in the 1500 block of Fischer Road in South Beloit.
Hyler is being held at the Rock County jail on the charge of felon in possession of a firearm that stems from an April 16 incident. Hyler also faces misdemeanor charges of battery and disorderly conduct with domestic abuse modifiers from an April 6 incident, according to court records.
