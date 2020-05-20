JANESVILLE—A Beloit man who was arrested following a fatal crash on May 15 in Beloit now faces two homicide charges, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Jose L. Zuniga, 24, admitted to police he was driving a black Cadillac Escalade SUV around South Beloit on May 15, the complaint said.
At around 10:54 p.m., Beloit police were notified that South Beloit police tried to stop the SUV on Shirland Avenue when it fled, turning onto Mill Street and then onto Fourth Street in Beloit, the complaint said.
While fleeing from police, Zuniga allegedly slammed into a blue Ford Focus at the four-way stop intersection of Keeler and Wisconsin, pushing the small sedan off the roadway and pinning the vehicle against the Province Missionary Baptist Church, 1261 Wisconsin Ave.
Upon arrival, police found that Daezha Bradley-Carroll, 19, of Delavan, was unresponsive in the vehicle. Two other passengers of the Focus were transported to Beloit Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.
Passengers of the SUV interviewed by police after the crash said Zuniga and others were drinking beer and whiskey while in the vehicle. Zuniga also told police he had used marijuana and drank beers before the crash.
Zuniga faces charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, operating while intoxicated causing injury, two counts of reckless driving causing great bodily harm, and operating while intoxicated causing injury.
Zuniga is being held at the Rock County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond. He will appear in Rock County Circuit Court on June 1 for an adjourned initial appearance.
