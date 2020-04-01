JANESVILLE—A Beloit man who allegedly struck his friend while driving intoxicated in Beloit on March 8 now faces a homicide charge.
Gregory Wortham, 56, was arrested on March 8 for operating while intoxicated first offense after allegedly striking and pinning Larry Webster, 68, of Beloit, under a vehicle on Randall Street at Porter Avenue at around 9:50 p.m., the criminal complaint filed in Rock County Circuit Court said.
Beloit fire personnel arrived on scene and a group of fire staff manually lifted the Toyota RAV 4 SUV off of Webster as a paramedic and a Rock County deputy pulled him from under the vehicle, the complaint shows.
Webster was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesvlle and was placed in intensive care suffering from burns on his chest, left arm and on the left side of his torso, along with significant bruising on Webster’s left arm, shoulder and side, the complaint reads.
While at the scene, a Rock County deputy noticed alleged signs of impairment and a Beloit police officer performed field sobriety testing on Wortham, the complaint said.
Wortham told the Beloit officer he had been drinking and that he was going to drop Webster off, the complaint shows.
Authorities were notified on March 16 that Webster had died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
Court records indicate that Wortham’s driving privileges were suspended for six months on Feb. 7 following a conviction for operating a vehicle without a valid license from a Dec. 26, 2019 traffic stop.
Charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and knowingly operating a motor vehicle causing death while suspended were filed against Wortham on March 25 by the Rock County District Attorney’s Office. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 16 for an initial appearance, court records show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.