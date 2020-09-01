JANESVILLE—A Beloit man faces a fourth operating while intoxicated (OWI) offense following a traffic stop on Aug. 30 at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Woodward Avenue, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Olton L. Dumas, 53, was stopped by a Beloit officer after the officer observed that the registered plate did not belong to the vehicle that was stopped, the complaint said. Field sobriety tests were conducted and Dumas was arrested on suspicion of intoxicated driving.
Court records indicate Dumas was convicted in April of 1997, April of 2009 and October of 2011 for operating while intoxicated.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.