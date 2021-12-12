hot Beloit man charged with fourth intoxicated driving offense Austin Montgomery Austin Montgomery Author email Dec 12, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—A Beloit man is facing his fourth operating while intoxicated (OWI) offense following his arrest on Dec. 6 in Beloit, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.Beloit police made contact with Felipe N. Rodriguez Jr., 33, who was allegedly asleep while in a parked vehicle behind Advia Credit Union on Cranston Road.Rodriguez was previously convicted of intoxicated driving offenses in April of 2007, July of 2014 and January of 2015.An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Operating While Intoxicated Felony Beloit Police Cranston Road Rock County Circuit Court Austin Montgomery Author email Follow Austin Montgomery Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit council to consider changes to animal ordinance High Tide: Local entrepreneur ready for new adventure as Hanson's set to reopen Circumstances of Town of Beloit fatal shooting remain unclear as investigation continues Ho-Chunk Nation to meet with federal officials next week over Beloit casino plan Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime