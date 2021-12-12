BELOIT—A Beloit man is facing his fourth operating while intoxicated (OWI) offense following his arrest on Dec. 6 in Beloit, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.

Beloit police made contact with Felipe N. Rodriguez Jr., 33, who was allegedly asleep while in a parked vehicle behind Advia Credit Union on Cranston Road.

Rodriguez was previously convicted of intoxicated driving offenses in April of 2007, July of 2014 and January of 2015.

An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.