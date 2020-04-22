JANESVILLE — A Beloit man wanted on a Wisconsin Department of Corrections warrant now faces a gun-related charge following police action on April 16 in Beloit, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Davonte L. Hyler, 27, is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon after being arrested by police in the 1300 block of Euclid Avenue following a traffic stop, the complaint said.
The charge was filed by the Rock County District Attorney’s Office on April 20.
