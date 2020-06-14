JANESVILLE—A Beloit man who was convicted in an animal abuse case in 2018 now faces various felony charges for allegedly burning a family member’s American flag honoring a relative’s military service, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Cody A. Sholes, 28, is charged with two counts of arson of property, criminal damage to property and two counts of obstruction after he allegedly burned clothes and the American flag in a fire pit following an argument with a family member on June 6 at a home in the 1800 block of Porter Avenue, the complaint said.
A family member spoke with Beloit police on June 7 and said his father was a deceased U.S. Navy veteran and that the flag that was burned was his Memorial Service American flag from the 60s along with a military patch with his father’s name, the complaint said.
Sholes also allegedly damaged a woman’s vehicle by carving an obscenity into the windshield pillar, the complaint states.
In December of 2017, Sholes was arrested after he placed Sunny, an 11-month-old golden retriever, under a bathroom shower with water that was so hot the dog suffered burns over its body, court records show.
In October of 2018, Sholes was sentenced to a year in the Rock County Jail.
Sunny was adopted by another family and received multiple medical treatments to help the dog recover from its injuries.
