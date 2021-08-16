JANESVILLE—A Beloit man faces charges after he allegedly slammed a woman’s head into the passenger window of a car and bit her during an Aug. 8 domestic abuse incident, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Police were dispatched to the area of Cranston Road and Prairie Avenue for the report of a domestic disturbance. At the scene, a woman said she tried to stop Ty N. Thayer, 30, from driving recklessly when he allegedly became angry and slammed her head against the window and bit her, the complaint said. During the incident,
From the incident, police observed the woman suffered a scratch under one of her eyes, a red bite mark on her left tricep and the bridge of her nose was swollen and bruised.
Thayer is charged with misdemeanor battery domestic abuse, disorderly conduct domestic abuse and criminal damage to property domestic abuse.