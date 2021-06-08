BELOIT — A Beloit man faces his eighth operating while intoxicated (OWI) offense following a June 3 traffic stop in Beloit, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Ronald E. Campbell Jr., 45, was allegedly observed by a Beloit police officer driving erratically westbound on Milwaukee Road before being pulled over and being asked to complete a sobriety field tests, which he failed, according to court records.
A breath test showed an alcohol concentration of 0.313, well above the 0.8 legal limit, the complaint said.
Court records show Campbell was convicted in December of 1998, May and February of 1999, January of 2004, February of 2008 and October of 2013.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.