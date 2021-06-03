BELOIT—A Beloit man faces his seventh operating while intoxicated (OWI) charge after police observed him driving the wrong way down a one-way street in Beloit on May 28, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Clifford E. Tyler, 47, was pulled over by officers and was taken into custody on suspicion of driving intoxicated in the area of Porter and Argall.
Court records show Tyler was convicted of OWI offenses May of 1999, July of 1999, September of 2004, November of 2004, June of 2014 and September of 2014.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.