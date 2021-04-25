TOWN OF BELOIT—A Beloit man has been charged with his fifth operating while intoxicated (OWI) offense following an April 13 traffic stop in the Town of Beloit, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Michael W. Boyer, 49, was stopped by a township officer after he allegedly did not yield for a passing motorcyclist at the intersection of Post Road and Park Avenue.
Boyer was pulled over and admitted to the officer that he was intoxicated, the complaint said.
He is charged with OWI fifth offense and operating while revoked. An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.
Court records show Boyer was previously convicted of OWI offenses in 1991, 1995, 2016 and 2020.