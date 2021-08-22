JANESVILLE—A Beloit man faces his fourth operating while intoxicated offense following a traffic crash on Aug. 14 at Cranston and Milwaukee roads in Beloit, according a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Kolton A. Lippitt, 26, was arrested after he fled from the scene of a crash. Witnesses said Lippitt was driving a Chevrolet Malibu at a high rate of speed eastbound on Milwaukee Road when it impacted the concrete center divider and went airborne, landing on top of a Kia sedan before flipping on its side, the complaint said.
Lippitt is charged with OWI fourth offense and one count of reckless driving causing injury. An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offesnse.