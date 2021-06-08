JANESVILLE—A Beloit man is charged with third-degree sexual assault following an alleged incident during a boating outing on the Rock River on Aug. 22, 2020, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
A 17-year-old female victim told Janesville police that she was sexually assaulted by Blake M. Caswell, 38, while on Caswell’s boat at Traxler Park on the Rock River.
On May 11, 2021, a Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory DNA sample collected from the incident came back with two matches allegedly indicating the presence of Caswell’s DNA on the victim.
The sexual assault charge was filed on June 4 by the Rock County District Attorney’s Office.