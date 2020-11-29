BELOIT - A Beloit man involved in a domestic disturbance on Nov. 22 at an apartment on Northgate Drive in Beloit faces multiple charges, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Jerrin C. Walker, 21, allegedly poured bleach in multiple rooms of an apartment after he was asked to leave by a woman who told Walker she had to work the next morning, the complaint said.
Following his arrest, Walker allegedly made threat against a Beloit police officer's life during the booking process at the Beloit Police Department, the complaint states.
Walker has been charged with threats to an officer, obstructing an officer, domestic abuse and disorderly conduct.