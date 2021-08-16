BELOIT — A Beloit man who allegedly attempted to injure a woman with a knife during a domestic abuse incident in which he held her against her will faces charges from the Aug. 9 incident, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Lavelle T. Conner-Hatchet, 32, was taken into custody after Beloit police responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on Wisconsin Avenue. Police breached two doors of the home and allegedly observed Conner-Hatchet "swinging the knife aggressively while grappling" with the victim, the complaint states.
During the incident, he allegedly also held the knife to the woman's neck and did not let her go until police breached the home, the complaint said.